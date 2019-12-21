Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cadet College Hasanabdal held Annual Parents’ Day with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, the chief guest who is also an old alumnus of the institution, appreciated the role of Cadet College Hasan Abdal in education and grooming of young cadets. He also expressed deep appreciation for faculty in making the Cadet College one of the leading institutions of the country.

Talking to the cadets, the Admiral advised them to have unwavering faith in Allah (SWT), continue to seek knowledge and be ethically & morally upright. He further urged the young cadets to strongly hold core aspects of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy based on Quranic teachings and lqbal’s inclusiveness. Speaking at the occasion, the chief guest also emphasized that our youth must grasp lqbal’s message and try to inculcate it in their personal lives.

Earlier, Principal Brig (Retd) Nasir Saeed Khattak presented the Annual Report of the College and highlighted exceptional performance of cadets in the domains of academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the outstanding cadets and champion wings. Omar Wing won Champion’s Trophy, whereas lqbal Wing managed the Runners-Up standing.

The Admiral reviewed an impressive display of March Past, gymnastic and horse riding show by the cadets.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries, notables of the area, parents and guests, according to a press release.