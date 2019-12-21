Share:

ISLAMABAD - China yesterday announced to gift its old embassy building to Pakistan for the Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated Chinese government’s offer of transferring Old China Embassy building in Islamabad to FSA.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jung during his visit to the building at Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister also extended special thanks of Prime Minister Imran Khan for this good move of China.

As a goodwill gesture the Chinese Embassy will hand over the building to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after its complete renovation and will bear the expenses incurred on the renovation of the building.

The Foreign Service Academy will be relocated to the building gifted by China after renovation.