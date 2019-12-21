Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian Army at civilian population along LoC. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of two citizens as a result of this firing and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said that India blatantly violating human rights and all international laws by targeting the civilian population. Targeting of civilian population is highly condemnable and most nefarious act of the Indian army, he added. He reiterated that India should not remain in any misconception as armed forces of Pakistan have the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression and 220 million Pakistanis are firmly standing with their armed forces, concluded the chief minister.