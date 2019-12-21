Share:

Mohammad Asif once again made the nation proud by winning the IBSF World Snooker title in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday. He defeated Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final match by 8-5 and won the trophy for the second time in his career. The 37-year-old once won the prestigious honour in 2012 in Sofia, Bulgaria. He has now joined the list of 5 players who have won the title twice since 1963.Several of Pakistani players including Mohammad Saleh, Asjad Iqbal, Mohammad Bilal, Babar Masih and a few others are struggling to win a title because of lack of support, funds, etc... to compete in the international level. On the other hand, games like cricket, hockey and squash have experienced a downward in recent days, but snooker has kept the Pakistan flag flying high. I congratulate Mohammad Asif for his brilliant efforts and great achievements and I request the government and concern authorities to support the other players to do the same as Asif has done for his country.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.