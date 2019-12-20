Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emilia Clarke has banned taking selfies with fans. The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for her starring role in ‘Game of Thrones’ - has decided to ban selfies after a man demanded one while she was crying during a panic attack. She explained: ‘’I was walking through an airport and I started having a panic attack brought on by complete exhaustion.

‘’I’m crying and this guy’s like, ‘Can I get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t breathe, I’m really sorry...’ It was after a few moments like that where I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’’’

Despite this, Emilia remains fond of her fans and is still open to signing things for them. She told Jessie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ podcast: ‘’I will sign something.

‘’When you do that you have to have an interaction with that person, as opposed to someone just going, ‘Give us a selfie, goodbye’. ‘’It turns into, ‘Right, what’s your name? Who am I making it out to?’ ‘’Then you have a chat and you’re actually having a human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this thing that probably isn’t nice for them or you.’’

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Emilia admitted she ‘’wanted to disappear’’ when she suffered her second brain aneurysm.

The London-born actress experienced two health scares, in 2011 and again 2013 - but she only went public with her ordeal earlier this year - and Emilia was devastated that she had to go through the traumatic event while living in the public eye.