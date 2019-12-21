Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has said that the government would do utmost for capacity building of police and law enforcement agencies, serving the country with dedication.

Talking to media, during his visit to the Police Lines here on Friday, he said Islamabad, being ranked as the safest city of the world, is the only capital where people consider themselves safe.

Lauding quality security arrangements of Islamabad police, during the visit of royal couple of United Kingdom and Queen of the Netherlands, he said Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) headed by Inspector General Police Muhammad Amir Zulfikar Khan worked hard in an exemplary manner during the visit.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Assistant Inspector General of Police Ghayas Gul, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SPs, SDPOs and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honour to the Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior Affairs.

The special assistant along with IG, Islamabad and other senior officers, attended Yadgar-e-Shuhuda and offered Fateha there. The special assistant also watched training of commandos. He also planted sapling at central police office. He said police was playing exemplary role to cope with security and terrorism and thanked IG Police for inviting him.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, in his welcome address, thanked Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior Affairs for his visit to the Police Line and said that every possible effort was being made during his tenure to ensure friendly police ecology by promoting ties with public.

IGP briefed Akbar about the structure of Islamabad Police. He made efforts to make police people friendly. Islamabad was deprived by United Nations from the status of family station after Marriott hotel blast in 2008. The status was restored after unmatched sacrifices. Islamabad has already been declared safest city according to world crime index.

He said that Islamabad police has introduced the Police Complaints Redressal System (PCRS) which resolved 4,497 out of 4,837 complaints received from public while remaining 340 complains are under consideration.

Islamabad police chief said that a total of 11,339 complaints were received at Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) related to capital police of which 11,033 had been resolved while remaining are under process.

Likewise, 917 complaints were received against policemen at Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) of which 915 were resolved and remaining two were under process. Islamabad Police has also introduced social media accounts including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, besides initiating email service which is lauded by citizens. He said that an email address (ig.ict.at.your.service.@gmail.com) had been introduced for receiving citizens’ complaints and 489 out of 494 complaints were resolved. Same email ID is available in Chinese language.

Dispute resolution committees were formed at level of police stations, which had so far resolved 1,380 out of 1,506 complaints.

Open courts were held in sector F-10 and F-11 attended by IGP while SPs also held open courts in their respective areas.

The IGP said that United Nations has declared Islamabad as `family station’ for its staff, which reflected the hard work of personnel of law enforcement agencies and Islamabad police. World Crime Index declared Islamabad as the safest city. The same day driving license issuing scheme issued 609,627 licenses generating revenue over Rs147.9 million. A licensing scheme was also started to facilitate transgenders in getting licenses.

He said that meetings were ensured with parents and seven functions were held at various places to create awareness among youth against use of drugs.

Islamabad police participated in tree plantation campaign while it conducted 443 successful anti-encroachment operations.

The Islamabad police has introduced slogan of `Pehle Salam – Phir Kalam’ while anti-corruption drive was initiated and a documentary `Dos & Don’t’s’ was screened for training of policemen about ethics and morality. Policemen performing duties at police pickets were provided weapons and security gadgets and their training were ensured for behaving decently with citizens. He said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also launched ‘Good Citizen Portal’ encouraging citizens following traffic rules.

A total of 65 citizens have been awarded through it, he added. ITP also introduced Capital Highways Inspection & Petrol Squad (CHIPS) and Quick Response Team (QRT) for ensuring traffic discipline in the city while its education wing also organized several road safety workshops.

Zulfikar said that Firing Simulators were inaugurated by the Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah for training to policemen. Citizen Facilitation Centre and Mobile Facilitation Centre have been introduced for various police services to public.

The environment at police station has been improved and CCTV cameras have been installed at front desks, prisons and Muharrar rooms while digital control room was set up to monitor police interactions with people.

He said that Shaheen Squads were constituted to ensure effective patrolling while School of Investigation was set up to inculcate better investigation skills among policemen.

A total of 301 training courses were held at local level for policemen, 174 such courses in foreign countries and 111 courses for ministerial staff. Aamir Zulfiqar said that Women Centre and helpline (8090) has been set up for providing immediate assistance to female complainants. Anti-begging campaign is aggressively underway and 9,468 cases against professional alm-seekers were registered. A successful symposium was held by an NGO Rozan for Islamabad police raising awareness about violence against women.

The IGP said that School of Information Technology was set up in collaboration with UNODC for improving IT skills of policemen.1,055 vacant posts in Islamabad police have been filled through NTS while 467 policemen had been promoted from Head Constable to ASP and 21 employees promoted in ministerial cadre.

He said that Anti-Riot School was set up which is imparting training to handle disturbing situations. Islamabad police chief said that Live with IGP Islamabad Program has been started at FM 101 where public issues are responded directly by IGP.

The IGP thanked the chief guest and said that Islamabad police would come upto the expectations of the people through hard work and commitment.

The IGP presented souvenir to Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior Affairs on behalf of Islamabad police.