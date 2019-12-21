Share:

Lahore - In continuation with the efforts for social uplift and welfare of the people of rural and less privileged areas, a one-day free medical camp was arranged by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited at Moza Behram Sar District Bahawalnagar on November 09 and Chak # 59 DB Yazman - Bahawalpur on December 07, 2019. More than 1000 patients were examined and given free medicines accordingly. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has so far arranged thirty-four free medical camps in rural areas for the welfare and social uplift of the community.