SIALKOT-Only 44.1 percent women out of the total 105 million population of the country were registered as voters, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) report on the final electoral rolls for 2018.

NGO “Baidarie-Sialkot” President Arshad Mehmood Mirza stated this while talking to the newsmen. He added that the situation restricts a significant percentage of Pakistani women from exercising their right to choose their political representatives and participate in electoral processes.

“It happens so because this massive number of women does not have their Computerized National Identity Cards leading to their ineligibility for registration as voters”, he added.

In addition to their disenfranchisement as voters and possibility of contesting elections, non-Issuance of CNICs by default inflicts lots of restrictions on their eligibility for accessing and availing their legally admissible rights, entitlements and privileges in personal and professional spheres of their lives, he narrated.

He stated that there was need to make persistent efforts to overcome the structural, institutional and cultural barriers restricting women from obtaining their legal identity document, the CNIC.

Since most of the women belonging to poor social segments do not have CNICs, it is necessary that CNIC issuance fee may be waived for the women applicants. It may also be helpful if elimination of gender gap in issuance of CNICs is made mandatory for the NADRA operations, he revealed.