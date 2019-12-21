Share:

ISLAMABAD-International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Ministry of Islamic Affairs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday agreed to enhance mutual cooperation.

It was decided during the visit of a high level delegation of Saudi Arabian Ministry of Islamic Affairs to the IIUI where they also met with the varsity President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

Saleh Al-Naseef, the head of delegation said “Knowledge is the real power.”

He said that top most priority of the Muslim scholars must be to nurture Muslim youth in appropriate manners so they would be able to eschew the violent and negative attitudes.

He hoped that mutual ties of the brotherly states should keep strengthening.

He maintained that Saudi people give special place to Pakistan in their hearts.

Saleh Al-Naseef said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong historical bilateral relations, while both nations always stood with each other in hard times.

He opined that negative elements are working on agenda of weakening the Muslim unity, which must be countered with comprehensively devised strategy.

President International Islamic University, Islamabad, while welcoming the guests briefed them about the faculties, institutes, academies, and departments of the university.

He told the delegation about the foreign students, university’s role in dissemination of peace, arrangements of conferences and seminars at the university.

The International Islamic University, Islamabad president reiterated his resolve that International Islamic University, Islamabad would keep working for dissemination of Islam’s message of peace and tranquillity.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said it is a need of hour to set education as top priority and IIUI would keep working on this core objective by sharing its experiences and seeking bilateral cooperation with other institutions of Muslim world. He said such visits help to learn from experiences of each other and Saudi Arabian governments support to International Islamic University, Islamabad is commendable.

He also thanked Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University for its cooperation with the university.

The delegation also visited Faisal Masjid and various constituent units of the university.