Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the Mughal Garden of Karachi Zoo was in poor condition since many years; however this historical park has now been renovated and opened for visitors.

He said this while talking to media representatives on the occasion of opening of renovated Mughal Garden in Karachi Zoo for visitors on Friday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Chairman Zoo committee Hanif Surti, Chairperson Medical and health committee Naheed Fatima, Chairperson Media Committee Sabheen Ghori and others were also present on this occasion. Mayor Karachi said that this garden was used as visiting place for world renowned personalities in past like the queen of Japan and famous actor Dilip Kumar. He said the families would start coming here after opening of this garden and especially kids would have great time here. He said that the beauty of this garden will be protected and improved further, adding that KMC taking the measures to provide low cost and good standard recreation facilities to citizens of Karachi. So far many parks were opened for visitors after completion of development works.

He said that the second phase of development work in Karachi Zoo will begin soon. In this phase vehicle parking will be made available in the Zoo.

On a question he expressed readiness for full probe of his three year tenure.