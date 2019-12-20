Share:

ISLAMABAD-In a landmark event in the history of PAF, the inauguration ceremony of Air University Aerospace & Aviation Campus was held at Aviation City Kamra.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion. Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Climate Change along with former air chiefs, high ranking defence and civil officers and heads of various academic institutions attended the ceremony. Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor Air University in his welcome address highlighted the salient features of this campus.

Lauding the heroic deeds of PAF, according to a press release by the PAF, the chief guest said that PAF is the pride of our nation and has not only served and defended the nation with great valour but also significantly contributed in nation building through its excellent educational institutes and training centres.

He also appreciated the earnest efforts of PAF leadership in establishing a state of the art Aviation & Aerospace Campus in district Attock and hoped that this mega project would play a pivotal role in uplift of the area and progress of the country. He further said that Ministry of Education and Professional Training would fully support Air University Kamra Campus as well as Multan Campus through Higher Education Commission.

Highlighting the significance of Aerospace & Aviation Campus, the Air Chief said that establishment of this campus in close proximity of Aviation Research Innovation & Development (AVRID), Aviation Design Institute (AVDI) and a Comprehensive Certification Agency has transformed it into a National Aerospace Science & Technology Park.

This strategic initiative would play a pivotal role in providing desired impetus to our self reliance programmes and promotion of research and development in the field of aviation. He further said that this institution has the potential to attract a large number of international scholars and students, thus enhancing Pakistan’s image and economic progress.

Earlier, the chief guest unveiled the plaque of Air University Aerospace & Aviation Campus. On this occasion, he along with air chief offered Dua for the progress and prosperity of this premier institution at Kamra.

He also visited various facilities of the institution.