BENONI - Joe Denly rose above the sickness that has swept through the England camp, and cemented his No. 3 credentials with a well-crafted century on the opening day of the team's final warm-up match in Benoni. Denly was eventually run out for 103 from 192 balls, a solid innings featuring 15 fours and one that built on his steady displays in the New Zealand Tests last month. On his watch, England closed the first day on 337 for 5 - a decent work-out for a threadbare squad that has been gutted by a stomach bug in this past week. Denly's innings did not, however, count as his 30th first-class hundred, as the match had been downgraded to a friendly to allow England's stricken players more time to recover - in particular Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach, all of whom stayed back at the team hotel instead of travelling to Benoni. It was, however, a chanceless display - Denly did not benefit from any of the four dropped catches that littered South Africa A's fielding - and it showed tenacity too, as he was one of the many players who had been struggling going into the day's play. "I don't think I've had it quite as bad as some of the boys, just a mild case of man-flu, so I'm alright now," said Denly at the close.

BRIEF SCORES

ENGLAND: 337 for 5 (Denly 103, Pope 70*, Burns 56) vs South Africa A.