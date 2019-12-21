Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that it did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur Summit as some major Muslim-majority countries had concerns.

A spokesperson of the foreign ministry said: “Pakistan did not participate in the KL Summit as time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah (nation).”

The spokesperson added: “Pakistan will continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which is indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world.”