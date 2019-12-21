Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi and Sichuan Normal University of China have agreed to start a four years split degree program on “Chinese Language and Culture” at the University of Karachi.

The students have to complete studies of the first of the two years at the Confucius Institute, University of Karachi, while they would be able to study the remaining two years in the Sichuan Normal University, China.

This was decided in the sixth Board’s meeting of Confucius Institute, Karachi University which was held at Sichuan Normal University, Chengdu, China. The meeting was co-presided by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Wang Mingyi President Sichuan Normal University, China .

The annual report of the CIUK was also presented by both Directors of the Confucius Institute.

KU forms SKY Alliance

Meanwhile, the University of Karachi along with Sichuan Normal University, China and Yonsei University in South Korea has formed SKY Alliance. The launching of the newly formed alliance was announced at the Second Forum of “Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind” held at Sichuan Normal University.

The announcement was made by the President of Sichuan Normal University in the presence of Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and the President Yonsei University South Korea.

The aim of SKY Alliance is to build a platform to promote exchanges and cooperation with Asian universities, particularly among the three partner universities, and contributes to building a community of shared future for mankind.

As part of this alliance, faculty and student exchange, as well as regional study, would be conducted within the universities of the SKY Alliance