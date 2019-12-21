Share:

LAHORE - A three-day folk festival titled Virsa opened at Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall on Friday.

The festival, organised by the Lahore Arts Council, was inaugurated by Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Executive Director Athar Ali Khan. LAC Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and famous singer and member of Lahore Arts Council BOG Waris Baig participated in the event.

Performers from Punjab presented local and cultural songs and dance, which was greatly admired by the public. The audience also praised the Lahore Arts Council for holding the festival and said that local artists should be encouraged through more such events.

On the occasion, Qureshi said the Lahore Arts Council is determined to supporting arts and culture and pursuing excellence and representing cultural roots and contemporary concerns of people. He said: “I appreciate the efforts of LAC to organise such events for the public especially for our youth. I am happy to see Virsa as it is a real treat for people who want to see the true colors of Punjab.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra organized this folk festival for development and promotion of the Punjabi culture, which is a beacon of guidance and promotion of the socio-cultural values all over the province. Khan stated that, these kind of social and cultural activities play a vital role in promoting peace and unity among the messes. Artists from all over Punjab are participating in the festival. The real promotion of a variety of social and literary activities, including poetry, drama, music, folk dance, drums, connects people together socially and culturally, he added.