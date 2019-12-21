Share:

LAHORE - Back to back visits of Chinese trade delegations showed growing interest of Chinese investors in Pakistan.These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to a delegation of Chinese investors on Friday. The Chinese delegation was accompanied by Senator Mian Ateeq ur Rehman while Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Yang Yong also spoke on the occasion. Executive Committee members Harris Attique, Fiaz Haider, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Dr Riaz Ahmad, Rana Nisar Ahmad, Arshad Khan, Atif Ikram and Haji Asif Sehar were present in the meeting.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that China was acting as economic booster for Pakistan in true sense of words. He was of the view that Chinese investment and cooperation for building dams in Pakistan could be game changer as agriculture sector was starving for water and industrial sector was in a dire need of cheap electricity.

“Pakistan is looking for foreign investors and buyers especially from China. It will not be wrong to say that at present it is the most appropriate time and environment where both countries can add a new dimension to their bilateral ties”, he added. He said that LCCI hosted important trade missions from different parts of China during the last few months. Frequent visits of Chinese delegation to explore trade and investment opportunities were enough to prove that Pakistan was their top priority. He invited Chinese businessmen to join hands with their Pakistani counterparts in Information Technology, Real Estate, Solar Technology, Banking & Finance, Printing, Security, Cosmetics, Porcelain Manufacturing and General Trading. After the formal session of speeches, hopefully, there would be fruitful interaction.

Mian Ateeq hoped that Chinese businessmen would find more opportunities for trade and investment. He said that being a major hub of trade and economic activities, Lahore could provide more opportunities to the Chinese entrepreneurs.

He hoped that visit of delegation would be result oriented and Chinese companies would find new trade partners in Pakistan.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that both the countries not only share border but also have unanimity of views on various political & economic issues. The two countries have a combined market of more than 1.5 billion people but the trade volume needs to be pushed up. He said that Chinese importers may have better prospects for Pakistani goods particularly of Carpets, Leather and leather products, Surgical Equipment, Sports goods, Fruits and vegetables, Rice, Pharmaceuticals, Cotton etc.