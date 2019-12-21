Share:

Okara - Lawyers continued strike on the call made by the Punjab Bar Council (PBC). More than ten thousands litigants and other persons visit the civil and session courts beside the magisterial courts approached for their related issues and problems. The office bearers of the TBAs and DBA president Rai Abdul Ghafoor Kharl Advocate and secretary Ch Muhammad Riaz Advocate and both members of the PBC Syed Ali Riaz kirmani Advocate and Akhtar Hussain Bhatti Advocate who also is the member judicial commission of Pakistan are vigilant to look into the matter of observance of the strike. This is for the first time even the model courts working were not in progress as these courts used to remain in proceedings on the day of strike by the lawyers.

The lawyers are strict with the police men who had to perform duty in the courts as the mostly Police men reached in plain clothes for duty. Similarly the security police men are not on duty after the bar representatives instructions. Ultimately the general public was of the last sufferers.