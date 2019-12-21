Share:

ISLAMABAD-With an aim of marking 144th birth anniversary of founding father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm, the research section of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a talk titled “Role and Personality of Jinnah as Founder of Pakistan” on December 25 here at media studios. The event has been arranged with reference to national celebrations of founder Qauid-e Azam’s birth anniversary for which special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of father of the nation, said an official of Lok Virsa .

Professor Dr Riaz Ahmed and Professor Dr Farooq Ahmed Dar will speak on the subject. Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Aaizaz-i-Fazeelat, is a scholar of national and international repute with over 40 years of teaching and research experience. He has authored/edited more than 50 books mainly on the personality and work of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.