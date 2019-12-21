Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said business community in Karachi serving not only Karachi but whole country. Taxes paid by them run the economy; therefore, problems facing by them should also be solved on priority basis.

KMC making all out efforts to solve these issues with its own limited resources, however the magnitude of this problem required some huge development project on the federal and provincial level.

He said this while speaking with a delegation comprising office bearers of different trader’s associations who called on him in his office on Friday to discuss the uplift works in their areas.

They complained that broken roads, sewerage and water problems affecting their business in the commercial areas. Shopkeepers were ready to vacate their shops provided they were given the alternate space where they would build their shops.

Mayor Karachi said that we want to give alternate business place to every shopkeeper, however KMC has no land to provide them.

He said that KMC lost millions of rupees revenue owing to demolition of constructions from city foot paths, drains and parks under the directive of the Supreme Court, however this action helped decreased the problems in the city.

He said this is our city and we all have to think about its betterment so our next generations could have better environment and facilities.

Referring to the sentence announced for former president Pervez Musharraf he said that the requirements of justice were not fulfilled in this case. MQM has a clear stance on this that we will take this case to the people of Karachi. Everyone committed mistakes in past, now it is time to go forward forgetting all these wrongdoings so that the county could progress. We have been fighting since 73 years; enough is done now such fights should stop and the country should get progress.