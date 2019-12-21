Share:

Lahore - The Marketing Association of Pakistan – Lahore Chapter was held on last night at Cultural Hall, PC Hotel. Niaz Malik, the guest speaker, delivered a talk on the ‘Human Evolution and the Progress of Marketing – Past, and Future’.The whole session was full of energy, vibration and also provided a very clear perspective to the participants involved and left greater energy in the minds of the audience to conquer greater frontiers with regards to productivity, growth and enhancing the marketing angle of their respective organizations.

The talk encircled around the great achievements the market has made since the dawn of human existence where Niaz Malik elaborated in terms of how all these years have remained volatile where the marketing community continued to remain steadfast and clear-headed in terms of ensuring that the complete market dynamics were utilized to push forward the human frontiers.

The discussion highlighted the current state of affairs along with different trends that are emerging in the market place. Niaz Malik enlightened the audience on how these trends can be used to move their brands and organizations forward by strategically positioning their companies for greater growth. According to Mr. Malik, there are great opportunities that arise from the Asian markets and the marketers could avail these opportunities to gain further momentum.

The Marketing Association of Pakistan – Lahore Chapter marked a monumental change in the marketing department where speakers gave their views on the new trends in the market. The discussion by Niaz Malik accentuated six dynamic forces that will be reshaping the world along with the marketing community. Niaz Malik discussed the motivational elements which are present in the current scenario with regards to the marketers and how they should be focused, vibrant and full of new zeal to achieve new avenues.

He was able to elaborate the idea within the organization to invest in the 4G technology which subsequently revolutionized our industry. He proved the audience that how a single person can make a difference in terms of the way markets are reshaped, businesses are re-thought through and challenges are overcome to clear the path for new opportunities to arise.

All in all the talk can be called nothing short of inspirational, as Mr. Malik talked about his struggles and challenges and how he overcame those challenges over the period. The audience was full of praises based on Niaz Malik’s thought-provoking talk with them.

