ISLAMABAD - Government of Pakistan and EXIM Bank Korea Friday has signed loan agreement worth $80 million for Energy Sector reforms.Loan agreement was signed by EAD Secretary Pervaiz Abbas and EXIM Bank Korea Asia Region Director Mr. Yang Dongcheol, Minister for Economic Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar, witnessed the signing ceremony of loan agreement worth USD 80 million with EXIM Bank Korea, held in Economic Affairs Division. This program aims to address the fiscal, Governance, technical and policy deficits in Pakistan’s Energy Sector, which will help in bringing economic sustainability and fiscal balance. It will support the new national energy policy and integrated energy plan being formulated by the current government. It is worth mentioning here that the ADB has also approved a $300 million policy-based loan that will help the Government of Pakistan to address financial sustainability, governance, and energy infrastructure policy constraints in Pakistan’s energy sector.