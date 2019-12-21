Share:

“To a mankind that recognizes the equality of man everywhere, every war becomes a civil war.”

Eugen Rosenstock-Huessy

A cinematic recreation of Luis Carrero

Blanco’s assassination.

On this day, 20 December 1973, Spanish fascist Prime Minister who was hand-picked as Franco’s successor Luis Carrero Blanco was assassinated in Madrid.

Basque separatists ETA had spent five months digging a tunnel under a road he went down to attend mass. They then detonated a bomb as he drove over, shooting his car 20 metres into the air and over a five-storey building, earning Blanco the nickname of “Spain’s first astronaut”. His successor was unable to hold together different factions of the government, and so this action was credited by some for helping accelerate the restoration of democracy after Franco’s death.

However, it seems that the Spanish government is keen on reversing all the gains the country made in the past, especially post WWII. At present, the government is intent on anything it considers to be the wrong type of “speech”.