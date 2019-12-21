Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and departments concerned to remain alert in the wake of earthquake shocks. They should be fully prepared and completed all arrangements, he added. He directed that complete information should be collected about possible damages after the earthquake, adding that the government and private buildings should also be inspected. The PDMA should ensure arrangements in the wake of possible tremors, he said.