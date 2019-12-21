Share:

SIALKOT/hafizabad-One person was killed and two others including the shopkeeper were injured seriously in a big gas cylinder explosion due to gas leakage during the refilling of the gas cylinders in a shop near Sambrial.

Shopkeeper Ameen was refilling gas in cylinders in his shop located at Dhaanaawali Road. A big explosion occurred due to the leakage of gas.

The roof top of the shop was blown up, killing a customer Mazhar Hussain (35) on the spot, besides, injuring seriously shopkeeper Ameen Butt and a passerby Mohsin seriously. The area was jolted with the thunder of this explosion. Police said that explosion occurred there due to gas leakage during the refiling of gas in cylinders there in the shop.

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot pulled out of the victims from debris. They shifted the injured to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot from where they were shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to their critical condition. Sambrial police are investigating...#

Likewise, six members of a family received serious burns when an explosion caused due to gas leakage in kitchen. The roof and walls of the house of Muhammad Shahbaz in Solingin Kharl collapsed after the explosion caused by gas leakage. Wife of Muhammad Shahbaz attempted to ignite the stove in the kitchen which was filled by the gas. Resultantly Razia Bibi, Riffat, Tayaba, Kianat, Ghazala and Makkia were seriously burnt and buried under the debris which were fished out from under the debris and were shifted to the Trauma Centre in critical condition.

According to the vision of the Chief Minister of the Punjab Usman Buzdar, open door policy has been introduced in all the offices of the district to provide justice and relief to the masses promptly, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza and DPO Sajid Kiyani said here.

They said that all the officers in the district have been directed to hear complaints of the public from 10am to 12 noon daily to mitigate the sufferings and to provide prompt relief to them. They further said that open courts are being held at different places and mosques on every Friday to hear the problems of different localities.

FOUR X-MASS BAZAARS SET UP

Sialkot district administration has established four X-mass Bazaars in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told that these X-mass Bazaars have been set up for providing the quality daily used commodities on subsidized rates to the Christian community on the eve of X-Mass Day.

He also visited these X-mass Bazaars and reviewed in details the arrangements made there to facilitate the Christian as well...#

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir issued orders of early compliance and relief on various applications, during an Open Kutchery he held at Govt. Islamia High School Sambrial here today.

Sialkot DPO Capt (Rtd) Mustansar Feroz and other senior officials of Sialkot district administration also attended this Open Kutchery as well. They pledged to leave no stone unturned to serve the public...#