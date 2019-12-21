Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday completed his homework to chair the crucial 41st meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) he had convened for December 23.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister chaired preparatory meeting which also reviewed implementation status of various decisions made during past meetings of the CCI.

In a related development, President Dr. Arif Alvi has reconstituted Council of Common Interests (CCI) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, the reconstituted CCI comprises Prime Minister as Chairman while members will include chief ministers of all the four provinces, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination-Member and Minister for Power-Member.

On December 10, 2019 the Cabinet Division had issued a notification in which Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razzak Dawood and Dr Ishat Hussain, plus some provincial ministers, were members of the CCI names that have been dropped in the 17th December IPC notification which, in turn, supersedes IPC’s Division notification of August 31, 2018.

The CCI meeting to be held on December 23 will consider various issues including Alternate Renewable Energy (RE) policy in the light of concerns raised by Chief Minister, Sindh, Murad Ali Shah who argued that it is feared that any unilateral attempt to introduce the draft ARE Policy 2019 directly in the CCI without consultations with the government of Sindh and incorporation of its views in the summary and in the draft policy may ruin the very purpose of new policy.