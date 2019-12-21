Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former law minister and PTI leader Babar Awan met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday, and discussed the situation arising out of Special Court’s verdict against former president Pervez Musharraf and overall political situation in the country.

Both had a detailed discussion on introducing people-friendly law reforms. Vowing to vigorously defend the state’s institutions, the prime minister said the country would not be allowed to become unstable again. PM Imran said these were the institutions that made the state. The prime minister said no power could prevent the country from becoming economically stable. Praising the prime minister for leading the country well during crises, Babar Awan said the country was in safe hands.