Share:

The Indian government led by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi continues to follow its fascist ideals and exercise state control. The siege that was limited to Kashmir has now expanded to the rest of the state in the form of state brutality against protestors who are raising their voices for Muslims being subjugated in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Countless activists and civil society members have taken to the streets defying the orders of the state against peaceful assembly to stand up for the rights of minorities in so-called secular India. The police, however, have been directed to attack the people of the state and three have lost their lives in the process.

The government is so heavily inclined to fulfil its fascist plans that the dissent of the people is neither allowed nor being catered to. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grown up on seeds of hatred and xenophobia, and that is culminating in the form of their policies very neatly. Despite India’s best efforts to control the narrative and paint the government’s decisions as humanistic, it is very evident that the BJP led government is interested in politicising religion and carry out the 70 years old rivalry with Muslims at the time of partition.

Due to its economic growth, India undoubtedly has a position in global affairs along with a significance in the region of South Asia. If the country continues to take radical steps, it will not only undermine the peace process in the Subcontinent but also give it leverage to become a bully in the region. India’s actions need to be highlighted on international fronts, so as to curtail the problem and allow people to have their democratic rights as promised by India as a signatory of the human rights charter of the United Nations (UN).