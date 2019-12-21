Share:

LAHORE - Central Punjab U16 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16 teams were declared joint winners in the PCB-Pepsi U16 One-Day Cricket Tournament, which concluded at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Friday as the match was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain. Saad Baig of Sindh U16 (206 runs) emerged as best batsman of the tournament, Mohammad Ibrahim of Northern U16 (14 wickets) best bowler, Faizullah of Balochistan U16 best all-rounder, Afzaal Manzoor of Central Punjab U16 (11 dismissals) best wicketkeeper and Basit Ali of Balochistan U16 (six catches) best fielder of the tournament.