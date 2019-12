Share:

Greta Gerwig: I’m surprised Little Women got made

LOS ANGELES (GN): Greta Gerwig is surprised ‘Little Women’ got made.

The 36-year-old filmmaker has helmed the coming-of-age period drama, which tells the story of four impoverished sisters living in the aftermath of the American Civil War - but she’s shocked that her plans made it to the big screen.

She shared: ‘’It takes place over 10 years, has eight different plot lines, there are two timelines, and lots of characters. ‘’I feel very lucky and very grateful that this even got made, because it just seems like so unlikely - studios don’t make period movies about sisters based on books. It’s a very unusual movie to have happen.’’

The new movie - which stars the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh - is an adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. And Greta thinks that many of the novel’s original themes remain relevant today. She told the BBC: ‘’The themes underneath the book are authorship, ownership, women, money, art and ambition, and those are totally modern, totally pressing themes.

Amy to be honoured with Grammy Museum exhibit

LOS ANGELES (CM): Amy Winehouse is set to be honoured in a new exhibit at the Grammy Museum.The late singer tragically passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, and in honour of her memory, the Grammy Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit - titled ‘Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ - to showcase a range of the iconic singer’s costumes from her archives.

The collection will be the first ever Winehouse exhibit in the United States, and will open at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on January 17 2020, where it will remain until April 13.

‘Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ will offer a retrospective of Winehouse’s career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and the legacy she left after her passing. The ‘Back to Black’ hitmaker took both style and musical inspiration from legacy artists Frank Sinatra, Shangri-Las, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and more, as well as contemporaries in hip-hop and R&B, including Salt-N-Pepa, Nas, Beastie Boys, Lauryn Hill, En Vogue, and more.

The exhibit will also touch on how Winehouse’s untimely passing led her family to create the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, so that they can flourish.

Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, said in a statement: ‘’Amy always credited my mother, her grandmother Cynthia, as a major influence, both stylistically - as she taught her the importance of grooming and having a look - and musically.

‘’She liked to call me a ‘cab-driving Sinatra’ and her mother’s side of the family were also musicians. Amy not only brought her gift of music to the world, but also her fashion. We’re eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity and look forward to honouring her legacy by displaying these items at the Grammy Museum.’’