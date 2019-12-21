Share:

Rawalpindi Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting and filming minor. City police officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said the suspect had been caught in Britain where he was deported after he had served his prison sentence. Furthermore, he also did the same crime in Italy and he was deported from there as well. The suspect was arrested after a First Information Report (FIR).The FIR was filed by the mother of 13-year-old boy victim in Rawat police station. The FIR alleged that the suspect kidnapped her son. The suspect drugged and raped the boy for four days and threatened the boy not to inform anyone otherwise I will upload the video on internet. The suspect will soon be presented in court. I request the police and judge to give suspect an exemplary punishment so that no one must dare to destroy someone’s life in future. Rape is a curse on humanity, such animals must be hanged on chock.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.