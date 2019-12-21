Share:

Rawalpindi-A ceremony was organised by Rescue 1122 to celebrate 11th anniversary of 13 martyred fire-fighters of Ghakhar Plaza inferno here at Chandni Chowk on Friday.

On the occasion, Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Abdur Rahman was the chief guest while Ali Hussain, Emergency Officer Operations, Hamza, Emergency Officer USAR, Ms Azra Shahid, Rescue and Safety Officer and large number of rescuers were also present and paid tribute to heroes acknowledged their services.

According to details, a ceremony was held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters Chandni Chowk upon directions of Dr Abdur Rahman, DEO, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, a rich tribute was paid to sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation on the eve of 11th anniversary of Shuda-e-Ghakkar Plaza. These unsung heroes lost their lives during Ghakkar Plaza Fire Fighting & Rescue operation on 20th December, 2008.

Out of 13 firefighters, four were from Rescue 1122, one from Municipal Fire Brigade Rawalpindi, six from Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah Cant and two were from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Islamabad.

DEO Dr Abdur Rahman paid homage to the martyrs of Ghakkar Plaza and said this day would be remembered as 9/11 for firefighters in Pakistan.

We shall always remember the great sacrifices of our heroes of Pakistan and cannot give more precious lives just for lack of fire safety standards in high-rise buildings. It is time to implement National Fire Safety Codes notified by the Pakistan Engineering Council formally launched by President of Pakistan.

Everybody must contribute to build safer communities in Pakistan as high-rise buildings without fire safety standards are potential future disasters, so promoting safety culture is responsibility of all.

In this regard, special pray was done at Central Rescue Station Rescue 1122 Chandni Chowk, Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Mr. Ali Hussain Emergency Officer Operations Rescue 1122, Mr. Hamza Emergency Officer USAR, Rescue 1122, Azra Shahid Rescue & Safety Officer and large number of rescuers paid a tribute to heroes acknowledged their services and said we are proud of our heroes, their sacrifices will be remember forever.

Dr Abdur Rahman said Emergency Service is always ready to provide assistance in case of emergency and disaster but at the same time community should also play their role to promote safety culture by conscious efforts towards safe building construction and safe practices for living.