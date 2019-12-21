Share:

Lahore - Sarsabz Fertilizer, the leading fertilizer brand of Pakistan, as part of its ‘Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan’ initiative, hosted a special event to honor the role and contributions of local farmers at the Arts Council in Multan on Friday, December 20, 2019. The event was hosted by regional management of Fatima Fertilizers who welcomed a large number of local and regional farmers community at the event. These included Saeed Hassan Shah, Zonal Manager, Junaid Khan, Regional Manager, Imran Hammed, Techncial Head Center Region at Fatima Fertilizers. Also present in the welcome committee was Chaudry Tahir Mehmood, Director Arts Council Multan.