Share:

LAHORE - A powerful earthquake jolted parts of the country including Lahore on Friday afternoon causing people to come out while reciting verses of the Holy Quran.

The earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on Richter Scale hit northern Punjab, including the Federal Capital, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was Hindukush region in Afghanistan with a depth of 210 kilometres.

Strong tremors were felt at around 4:39pm across the country including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhang, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir.

The earthquake rattled various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Swat, Shagla, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan and Hazara region.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the strong earthquake rocked Afghanistan and Pakistan Friday afternoon.

The 6.1-magnitude quake hit 51 kilometres southwest of Jarm in northern Afghanistan and was 210.2 kilometres deep, USGS said.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the residents felt two severe jolts in quick succession.

Twitter was flooded with posts from people who were left terrified after buildings shook when the tremor hit. One person tweeted: “That was a scary tremor (Earthquake). Hope everyone in other parts of Pakistan are fine.”

Another wrote: “It literally shook everything around. That was scary.”