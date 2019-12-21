Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday as KSE 100 Index rose to 40,832 points as compared to 40,655 points on previous day with positive change of 177.62 points (0.43%).A total of 104,305,370 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 169,915,190 shares during the previous day, whereas value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7 billion as compared to Rs 9.44 billion during last trading day. Total 330 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Friday, out of which 155 recorded gain and 163 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 18,563,000 shares and price per share of Rs 10.54, FFL with a volume of 14,164,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.79, and UNITY with a volume of 8,733,000 and price per share of Rs 14.79.