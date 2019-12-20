Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift has another impressive honor to add to her long list of accolades. The “Lover” singer was named 2019’s Most Influential Person on Twitter.

The list, which was compiled by digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, ranked 50 of the social media platform’s significant accounts, using an algorithm to determine their influencer score. Swift topped the list with a score of 97. “This is our measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating,” Brandwatch says of its algorithm. “While lots of followers, retweets and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score.”

Second on the list was President Donald Trump, who was followed by India Prime Minster Narena Modi, Katy Perry and Elon Musk. Also making the top 10 were Cristiano Ronaldo, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

This is the second year in a row that Swift has been named the Most Influential Person on Twitter. In 2018, she received a score of 98 and was closely followed by Perry, Kardashian and DeGeneres. Bestie Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Shakira were also featured on the 2018 Most Influential Person on Twitter List. For the men, Trump, Ronaldo, Liam Payne, Justin Bieber and Barack Obama also ranked high.

Fans of Swift know that her impact expands way past the Twitterverse. Back in April, she was featured in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World list and was called an “icon” by the outlet. And recently, Swift was named Artist of the Decade twice by the 2019 American Music Awards and Billboard for its 2019 Women in Music Event.