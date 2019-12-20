Share:

ISLAMABAD-To ensure seamless connectivity for tourists and guests, Telenor Pakistan, in partnership with Serena Hotels Pakistan, has launched a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind digital platform. This solution, called ‘S TEL,’ will be a complimentary service for Serena Hotel guests allowing them to enjoy free international and local calls along with 4G internet and hotspot options, all packed in a dedicated smartphone placed in their rooms. S Tel was unveiled at an event held at Serena Hotel in Islamabad where management of both organisations was present alongside their teams.

Telenor’s ‘S TEL’ works as seamlessly as it meets the connectivity challenges of travellers while on the move.

Through this platform, the guests will be able to stay in touch with the hotel for their basic amenities and also connect with their friends and family around the world.

“Telenor Pakistan’s ‘S TEL’ is an innovative breakthrough not only in Pakistan’s but the region’s hospitality industry,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and Head of Emerging Asia Cluster Telenor Group, while sharing his thoughts on the development. “We pride in being industry leaders in introducing technological innovations and after our digital interventions on agriculture and social inclusion fronts, we are now aiming to transform businesses by providing them state of the art solutions that makes their processes more efficient.

I’m pleased to partner with Serena Hotel for this solution and hopeful that this partnership will go a long way in setting new trends that are necessary to boost the tourism and hospitality industry in Pakistan.”

“We are ecstatic to have partnered with Telenor Pakistan for making this digital platform a reality,” said Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels – South & Central Asia.

“Being the country’s hospitality leaders, we want to deliver our guests a wholesome digital and connectivity experience that is hard to match. With ‘S Tel’ we have come closer to achieving our goal as it offers guests a robust connectivity solution that makes their stay comfortable, safe, and memorable. This feature-rich application not only makes roaming charges and connectivity issues a thing of the past for our guests, but also works to lift tourism in the country with features such as the city guide. We trust that our guests will further enjoy their experience at Islamabad Serena Hotel with ‘S TEL’ being at their disposal.”

As the guests check in to their room, the smartphone already has their basic details on ‘S TEL’ that can be accessed and used instantly. The smartphone is removable and the guest may take it with them to anywhere in the city. This means that the guests may place an order for their favourite meal or request for laundry pickup remotely, even before reaching back to the hotel. ‘S TEL’ also works as an absolute virtual local city guide, which includes tourist attractions and sightseeing spots.

Both organisations have ensured that this platform keeps user privacy a priority.

To keep the user data secure, the device operates in Kiosk mode only allowing guests to stay connected to their friends, family and hotel management. Upon check-out, it ensures privacy and protection of guest information by wiping all usage and communications data.

ISLAMABAD:

CEO Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan and CEO Serena Hotels South & Central Asia Aziz Boolani unveiling S Tel.-PR