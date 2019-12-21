Share:

Lahore - The three-day Jashn-e-Iqbal 2019 commenced here at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Friday with a great number of participants showing their skills in different categories. The event consists of a number of programmes including School Session, Justice in 2030, Narrative of Iqbal in 21st Century, Youth Awakening, We are Kashmir, Her World, Panel Discussion, We are One Ummah, Drama Parwaz, Sufi Night, Bayaad-e-Iqbal, Speech and Azaan Competition, Fikr-e-Iqbal, Chamkatay Sitare, Mazah Nigari, Mushaira, Youth Jirga and Unfolding Iqbalism after Postmodernism. The event is being conducted at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in collaboration with Youth Empowerment Society (YES) in order to promote Iqbal’s philosophy. Speaking about the event, Iqbal Idol Head Hamza Khan said: “Jashn-e-Iqbal was last conducted here with around 25,000 footfall and this year, the footfall is around 50000, where especially students of different schools, colleges and universities are exhibiting their prowess in different categories and showing their love and passion for the renowned Easter Poet Allam Iqbal.” He added that the event will continue for three days and it will conclude tomorrow (Sunday).