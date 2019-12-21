Share:

Pakistan is one country in the world where far too many cooks spoil the broth. A small country once on the up, drowned, destroyed by its own producers. It’s geo - political importance in the region helped its strong organised enemies to easily infiltrate poison of bifurcation into feeble brains, where greed superseded God. In a society divided by cultural, social and most importantly religious fanaticism, it was only a matter of time when nation crumbled to its feet.

It would be a huge folly to buy the concept that external forces played the devils part. Absolute obsolete argument where blame game is excessively used and abused to shift responsibilities! We invited our enemies to come and operate and dissect the organs of state spreading cancerous virus of greed, which swallowed the government departments one by one, with ease and effortless intervention!

This article is viciously honest and full of love for my motherland. It is written with the wounded heart, bleeding now from every organ of its weak feeble body! Hence the honesty may cost, but my love for my motherland and no cost is too big when it comes to our honour and dignity!

It’s easy to blame politicians, even easier to blame Army Generals. It will however be a folly to blame an ordinary soldier who enjoys the cardinal role in our defence. Soldier rises to a certain level before wars eat him up, much before he reaches red bips, the red army dressed in green armour!

It’s the Generals and their selections, unabated interference in political arena which result in huge costs, defeats in socio, economic and cultural fields, giving birth to economic disparities. It has ripped the nation apart, torn its geographical boundaries, cut its political structure and destroyed its economy to pieces.

Being a student of socio-economic development, it can be stated with confidence that economy of a country is so sensitive that it takes big leaps and steep falls even with the wind blowing a piece of paper in the wrong direction!

General Sahibzada Yaqub Ali Khan, remained Foreign Minister, General Reza remained Foreign Secretary in Bhutto days. And now General Qamar shuttle diplomacy vis a vis Iran, Pakistan, USA Saudi Arabia, wasted huge time and money, with no evident results beneficial to the state of Pakistan!

Khan has lost the plot and ignored the seriousness and dangers of internal dirty politics now swelling like a Sherman tank!

For all the sins of khan, Military bureaucracy, which by experience, can be said, submits regular intelligence reports, regards politics and internal threats . khan ignored those reports, unaware of the consequences he was going to face! Added with the wrong guidance of a section of media anchors and channels, certain reporters stressed the importance of direction which Army was trying to give through tv discussions and channels owned by Establishment in a Utube, khan got lost and lost it all in the end. Clearly water has reached to dangerous levels and the end is nigh!

Khan will realise ,sooner rather than later that in a state ruled and dictated by the barrels, he could not smell the odour of gun powder!

Like Bhutto, Nawaz, Zardari, and many other countless victims, Imran is likely to be history! He underestimated the power of “Military think tank”, his weaknesses, one of which is lack of political acumen ,his inflexible nature (like Bhutto), will take him out of the political equation in a matter of no time.

Sufferings of people, along with damaged to the nation, will continue, wounds will go deeper and chop off many heads and hands which clearly looks on the cards!

I would never want to be a puppet PM in a world of pheasants, no matter how lucrative it looks!

Wish the only organised institution in Pakistan, the Military, which, to be honest, has the best think tank in the world, the best Intelligence in the world, the best warriors in the world, had the best dream of putting the “people first”, rather than politics first! They could have raised a civil army of people who could easily bring dirty filthy politicians to task. They could have raised the civil departments to the highest levels of competency. Sadly the resources were yet again used in the wrong direction, towards producing a PM. The most inexperienced PM, incompetent, who was stubborn in the wrong direction, believed in constant tension in political arena! Who believed in importing Finance Ministers Advisers, advocates, adversaries trained in the destruction of my motherland!

The drama of political experiments will continue unabated. Sadly the sufferings will continue, as there is no sight of rain drops falling on my head.

Let the people decide their own fate, no matter how dumb, deaf and idiots they are! Let them die by choice, rather than live by dictation!

FARASAT LATIF,

London.