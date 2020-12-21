Share:

Peshawar - District Administration Peshawar on Sunday fined more than 260 transporters and 146 people in different localities during crackdown over the violators of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration launched a crackdown against the violators of corona SOPs in different localities.

During the operation, they inspected adherence to SOPs at Motorway Toll Plaza and also checked various wedding halls on Dalazak Road and Ring Road and on violations imposed cash penalties on transporters and also arrested the managers of two wedding halls. Similar crackdown was also carried out on Kohat Road, University Road, Warsak Road and G.T. Road. 87 shops were also sealed for violation of SOPs.

The administration also carried out operation against illegally displayed banners and signboards on G.T. Road while 18 workshops/truck stands were also sealed over not cementing of their floor.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has said that crackdown against consecutive