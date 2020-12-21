Share:

FAISALABAD - Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain challaned five vehicles for violating corona SOPs. The RTA Secretary checked public transport on various roads on Sunday and found violation of corona SOPs in five vehicles. Therefore, he challaned these vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 43,500 on their drivers. He said that wearing face mask for all passengers as well as bus crew was imperative, adding that drivers should ensure implementation of corona SOPs strictly before driving vehicles on roads or be ready to face the music. Tickets issued to 15 smoke-emitting vehicles The City Traffic Police issued tickets to 15 vehicles on charges of emitting excessive smoke.