PESHAWAR - Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ghani Subhan was gunned down by unknown terrorists here on Sunday.

The martyred ASI was posted at Mathra Police Station and was on leave.

According to details, the deceased was heading back home after offering Isha prayers on Dora Road that he came under attack by unknown bike riders who opened indiscriminate fire at him.

As a result the deceased succumbed to his injuries on the spot while the attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Police teams rushed to the spot just after receiving information and collected evidence from crime scene after shifting the body to hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile CCPO Abbas Ahsan accompanied by other officers visited the crime scene and expressed grief and sorrow over the death of ASI.

He said that anti-state elements can never dent our morals and killers of martyred ASI would soon be arrested.

The funeral prayer for the martyred ASI was offered at Police Lines where the high-ups of police department were also present.