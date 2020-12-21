Share:

Pakistan has appreciated the Emirati leadership of its position on Israel and emphasized that Islamabad will not recognise Tel Aviv until the Palestine issue is resolved.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a media briefing on Monday, remarked of considering no foreign influence over the promulgated decision. He said the Emirati leadership appraised him of their position during his recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates. “I briefed them on our Israel-Palestine policy,” he stated, adding that Pakistan will not build ties with Israel until a lasting solution for the conflict gets met.

Qureshi declared Islamabad will make decisions in Pakistan's interests.

In addition to this, on the matter of visas, the foreign minister insisted it is a temporary issue which will be resolved soon.

Moreover, he emphasised that the Emirati leadership believes there can be no substitute for Pakistan. "Neither does the UAE nor the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perceive New Delhi as a replacement for Islamabad," he indicated.

The foreign minister said he discussed at length the Kashmir conflict with the Emirati leadership and pointed out similarities with the Palestine issue. He exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and appraised UAE on the recent Taliban Political Commission visit to Islamabad.

The foreign minister condemned India for trying to hurt Pakistan every chance it gets and cited the EU Disinfo Lab’s latest expose on Indian-backed fake NGOs and the news website's strategy to defame and discredit Pakistan.