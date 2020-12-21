Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that it is for the first time development work is being carried out in the neglected areas of Punjab. “The former rulers made development projects in the areas of their personal likes and dislikes. The present government has chalked out development schemes keeping in view the basic needs of the people”, he said in a statement.Usman Buzdar lamented that previous governments gave priority to the already developed areas of the provincial metropolis leaving deprivations in the under-development areas. “The incumbent government will provide facilities in the neglected areas of Lahore”, he said, adding that traffic problems at specific spots will be resolved by setting up overhead bridges and underpasses. He said that three decades had passed and no new general hospital has been constructed despite the increase in population. “After setting up of a 1000-bed hospital at Ferozepur Road in Lahore, more general hospitals will be constructed in other places as well”, Usman Buzdar announced.

He said that this was not the time for politics of agitation but to serve the suffering humanity. “PDM’s alliance is only to protect their vested interests and corruption. The opposition is working on the spread of Covid-19 agenda and is on the forefront in spreading the Corona pandemic. The increase in the Corona outbreak has been witnessed in the cities where the PDM’s rallies took place,” he observed, adding that opposition was responsible for the increasing number of coronavirus cases. “There is no need for enemies if one has foolish friends. These people have no fear of Allah Almighty”, he maintained. Also, the chief minister said the dreams of the opposition had shattered and this “self-centered gang” will never get into trouble by tendering the resignation. “The Opposition is merely using it [resignations] as a threat. Resignations will never be tendered even after the passage of 31 December because the PDM has become habitual of giving dates. They will never tender resignations because they know well that there will be a by-election on vacant seats,” he averred. Usman Buzdar was confident that the government would complete its tenure as it had the full support of the people. He asked the Opposition leaders to have mercy on the nation and give up their negative politics. He said that despite the continuous failures the opposition was still ignorant of the ground realities. He said that the opposition will have to answer their embezzlements and irregularities.