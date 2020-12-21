Share:

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday has approved the map of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence after the PTI chief paid a fine of Rs1.206 million.

According to the reports, CDA has regularized the prime minister's residence without completing the review of the master plan of Islamabad. It was approved under the amended Building Regulation 2020 on March 5 this year but was not disclosed publicly.

As per the approved map, PM Imran Khan's Bani Gala home has six bedrooms, a drawing room, a dining hall, a playroom, an office and a reception area.

CDA officials insist the move is not "discriminatory treatment", saying that individual houses in zones 2, 4 and 5 can be approved under building bylaws implemented in January 2020. It may be noted here that the premier's house is situated in Zone 4.

The CDA officials said two other maps were approved before the prime minister’s residence. So far, six maps have been approved.

A final approval to the the Bani Gala residence building plan will be given after the report of a consultant is submitted and the Prime Minister has been informed of this in a letter, the CDA officials said.