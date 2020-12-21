Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to hire 500 more workers on contractual basis and buy the latest machinery to improve the sanitation system further in the capital.

The jurisdiction of sanitation department has also been increased to the union councils of rural areas, according to the officials. On the other side, the tender has been issued for installing 1,000 more dustbins at all the small and big markets of the city to improve the cleanliness situation in the city.

According to details, the sanitation department of CDA is committed to provide best cleanliness services to the masses. The vehicles of the sanitation department which were not in use for a long time are being repaired. The department has increased the machinery as the green waste has been increased. The department is currently disposing of 800 tons waste daily. The sanitation department has increased its jurisdiction to rural areas also to enhance the beauty of these areas. The department is currently working in Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Taramari, and Khana. Dustbins will be installed in the said rural areas soon.

To improve the sanitation system, the department has installed green and blue dustbins in sector E-7. The separate dustbins are installed to keep the wet and dry waste separate from each other. In the next phase, these green and blue dustbins will be introduced at the Diplomatic Enclave.