ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said low standard of education at colleges and universities level was a big problem being faced by the country.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said, “Engineers’ jobs are not a big problem. Our problem is the low standard of education in colleges and universities.”

He stated that he had been asking the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to bring at least 20 universities to world class standards and upgrade syllabus and degree programmes according to the market needs. The minister said jobs were not a problem for the capable people.