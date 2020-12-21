Share:

It is sad to observe that people across the country are taking the second wave of coronavirus too lightly. People’s negligence while ignoring the government’s safety protocols has only made Lahore the hotspot of the pandemic. We see once again that families are going out shopping with no regard for social distancing and avoiding crowded places as Christmas is around the corner. They are not limiting themselves to their homes, contrary to the instructions of the experts. Whereas the pandemic demands from us to mute the traditional celebrations, it is hard to imagine people do so.

The government must reach out to the community leaders. Their cooperation can prove instrumental in keeping people in their homes. The second wave is severe; we cannot afford instances where people intermingle without adhering to the safety guidelines. Our experiences tell us that people do show negligent behaviour while celebrating social and religious rituals and holidays. And in turn, they not only compromise on their own health but put the lives of others at risk as well.

That said, it is essential to bear in mind that the Christian community is one of the most marginalised segments of our society. Possibly, many among the Christian households do not have enough information about the deadliness of the virus. Thus, the government must go some steps beyond the new guidelines that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued last Saturday. With assistance from the volunteers of the Tiger Force, the officials can raise awareness among various communities about the virus’ threats to their lives.

While the infection is spreading in Pakistan at an alarming rate, the government has relaxed lockdowns across the country. The country is reporting an average of more than 2500 cases per day. Acting on the time-tested adage, i.e., prevention is better than cure is what the NCOC instructions tell us. Our cooperation with the government can help it in bringing the pandemic under control.