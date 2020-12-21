Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Aide to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Religious Harmony, Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that Christian community had assured him of strictly following the SOPs (standard operating procedures) during the Christmas holidays to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Talking to the representatives of Christian community here, Ashrafi said the government had also taken all possible steps to ensure that the pandemic did not spread during the Christmas gatherings.

He further said that no case of forceful conversion of any member of a minority group had been reported from anywhere in the country during the last two months.

SAPM told members of the Christian community that courtesy joint efforts by the Ulema and lawyers, no incident of misuse of blasphemy laws had been reported from any part of the country, adding, his office was being used as a Special Coordination Center to resolve issues of minorities in the country.

He urged all sections of the society to play their roles for making Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country.

Ashrafi urged world leaders, particularly those of United States, United Kingdom and other European countries, not to take reports of persecution of minorities in Pakistan seriously since these were false and fabricated by the enemies of the country.

He said minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom as all their rights were laid down in the country’s laws and the Constitution, and no one could snatch these rights from them.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi told representatives of the Christian community that Interfaith Harmony Councils were being set up in the country phase-wise.

“These councils would play an effective role at the grassroots level for increasing harmonious relationship between members of different religious groups,” he said.