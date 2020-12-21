Share:

Unless a protest displays violence or some excessively illegal activity, the government should never use tear gas and other extreme measures to deal with the protestors. This overreach of authority should particularly not occur at a protest organised by teachers, a largely undervalued and unpaid segment of our society.

Unfortunately, it seems the government did go down this route of excess authority in Bani Gala on Saturday. Police resorted to a baton-charge and fired tear gas on hundreds of teachers when they were marching on the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The area was later “sealed” and given under the protection of a well-equipped police contingent that included personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department and Anti-Riot Unit.

The government can argue that the teachers’ protest was unreasonable. They were protesting against new educational reforms by the government, especially the introduction of a policy whereby only teachers who pass the examination of the Public Service Commission and clear the interviews would have regularised jobs. It is true that the government tried to negotiate with the teachers by seeking a meeting, and Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, Mohammad Hamza Shafqat, reached the site of protest to listen to the protestors and try to get them to amicably resolve the issue instead. While all these attempts at negotiation clearly failed, it still does not justify the government’s use of extreme measures. There is no evidence that there was any violence on behalf of the protesters—even if it is a nuisance, the government cannot resort to violent methods to force peaceful citizens to disperse.

The breakup of the protest may prove counterproductive for the government, which might find it even more difficult to negotiate with the teachers now. These reforms should also have been made with more consultation with the ordinary teachers who would have been affected by this policy. The pandemic has already cost many teaching jobs—it is not surprising that a new policy has brought forth anger. It is hoped the government finds a middle ground and this conflict is resolved soon.