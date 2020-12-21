Share:

The Golden Foot 2020 international football award ceremony took place on 20 December.

Portugal national team and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has scooped the Golden Foot 2020, an award that his 'nemesis' Lionel Messi has yet to win.

The fact that the 35-year-old Portuguese became the winner of the award became known on 1 December, but the award was presented to him only on Sunday.

Upon receiving the award, Ronaldo took to Twitter to say how humbled and honoured he was to be "immortalised" together with some of the greatest football legends.

The award is presented to players who have made significant contributions to the development of football, as voted by fans around the world.

In the fight for the prize, the Portuguese beat Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Sergio Ramos (Real), Arturo Vidal (Inter), Gerard Piquet (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Neymar (PSG), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) and Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Moreover, for the first time, the Golden Foot was presented to Juventus President Andrea Agnelli for his career achievements.

The prize has been awarded since 2003, during this time it has been awarded to: Roberto Baggio, Pavel Nedved, Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldo, Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Francesco Totti, Ryan Giggs, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Didier Drogba, Sam Andreas Iniesta 'Oh, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Edinson Cavani and Luka Modric.